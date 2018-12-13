Oscar De La Hoya on Fighting Dana White: 'I Would Beat His Ass'

Omar Vega/Getty Images

Boxing legend Oscar De La Hoya isn't pulling any punches when it comes to his public feud with UFC President Dana White.

In an interview with TMZ Sports on Thursday, De La Hoya was asked what would happen if he and White ever faced off in a fight:

"I would beat his ass," De La Hoya said.

De La Hoya's comments came in conjunction with White appearing on ESPN's Get Up! on Thursday and offering some choice words for The Golden Boy:

White took issue with De La Hoya's assertion that UFC fighters don't get paid adequately and called his rival an "idiot."

White then said he would fight De La Hoya "any day of the week."

On Nov. 24, De La Hoya and Golden Boy Promotions held their first MMA card, and it was headlined by the third meeting between UFC legends Tito Ortiz and Chuck Liddell.

Ortiz beat Liddell for the first time by knocking him out in the opening round.

De La Hoya said he held the event because Ortiz and Liddell "haven't gotten paid" during their MMA careers. He added that Ortiz and Liddell made more on his card than they ever did in UFC, but White disputed that notion.

The former boxing star also said, "If Dana White keeps running his mouth, believe me, I can...rival them."

While the future of Golden Boy MMA is unclear, a fight between De La Hoya and White would undoubtedly be a big box-office draw.