UFC on Fox 31 Predictions: Bleacher Report Main Card Staff Picks

The Fox era is nearing its end, and the UFC is sending it off with a bang. Milwaukee's Fiserv Forum plays host to UFC on Fox 31 and the lightweight rematch between Kevin Lee and Al Iaquinta.

Iaquinta won a decision in their first meeting, but it was so long ago little can be taken away from it and applied to the rematch. It's a fresh matchup between two contenders who have developed new skills in every facet.

In the co-main event, lightweight fireworks are to be had when Dan Hooker meets Edson Barboza.

The Bleacher Report crew of Matthew Ryder, Scott Harris, Steven Rondina and Nathan McCarter are back again for another go around of picks. The crew is breaking down the four-fight main card and offering insight into each bout along the way.

Ready for lightweight fisticuffs with a side of bantamweight action? So are we.

Here are the B/R staff picks for UFC on Fox 31.