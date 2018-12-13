Michael Jordan Says Hitting Malik Monk on Head Was 'Tap of Endearment'

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistDecember 13, 2018

Charlotte Hornets owner Michael Jordan, center, shouts at an official in the final seconds of the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Detroit Pistons in Charlotte, N.C., Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018. Officials ruled the Hornets had six players on the floor in the final second of the game, giving one free throw to Detroit. The Hornets won 108-107. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
Chuck Burton/Associated Press

Charlotte Hornets owner Michael Jordan labeled his swipe at Hornets guard Malik Monk a "tap of endearment."

"It was like a big brother and little brother tap," Jordan said Thursday, per the Associated Press (via ESPN.com). "No negative intent. Only love!"

Jordan was reacting to Monk running off the bench and onto the floor after Jeremy Lamb hit what proved to be the game-winner in Wednesday's 108-107 victory over the Detroit Pistons.

  1. Drummond and Embiid Reignite Rivalry

  2. Happy 24th Birthday to Giannis Antetokounmpo

  3. D-Rose Turned Back the Clock and Put Up 50

  4. Dubs Trolled Fergie So Hard It Became a Challenge

  5. CP3-Rondo Blowup Was a Long Time Coming

  6. NBA Let Players Know They Have to Cover Branded Tattoos

  7. The NBA Is Back and the Soccer World Is Pumped

  8. Boban Is Back to Break It Down for Another Season

  9. Players Battle Campers in Rivalry of the Summer

  10. Happy 30th to KD!

  11. Andrew Bynum Is Making an NBA Comeback

  12. Kobe's Hottest Kicks 👟

  13. The Kyrie-I.T. Trade Shook the NBA 1 Year Ago Today

  14. Dyckman Courts Are the Red Carpet of Streetball

  15. Giannis' Youngest Brother Could Be the True 'Greek Freak'

  16. #JamesGang Got AAU Hoops on Lock 🔒

  17. 11 Years Ago, KG Joined the Celtics

  18. LeBron's School Opens in Akron 💪

  19. Embiid Putting the World on a Poster This Offseason

  20. Kobe's ‘Mamba Mentality’ Runs in the Family

Right Arrow Icon

Because Monk and other Hornets players ran onto the court with 0.3 seconds remaining, referees assessed Charlotte a technical foul. Langston Galloway made a free throw, but Detroit didn't have enough time to get another shot up.

Jordan proceeded to exchange words with Monk before taking a pair of innocuous swipes at the second-year guard.

There clearly wasn't any ill intent from Jordan, and the incident will look familiar to anybody who played sports as a kid. Jordan cut the figure of a disappointed parent who wanted to capitalize on a teachable moment.

Plus, few people can explain the finer details of how to celebrate a win better than Jordan, a six-time NBA champion and the greatest basketball player ever.

From now on, Monk will know not to leave the bench until he hears the final buzzer.

Related

    Health Report Uncovers Food Violations in Stadiums

    Charlotte Hornets logo
    Charlotte Hornets

    Health Report Uncovers Food Violations in Stadiums

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Steph: Raptors Sweep Won't Mean Anything in Finals

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Steph: Raptors Sweep Won't Mean Anything in Finals

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    KD Praises Raps: 'They're Not Up-and-Coming, They're Here'

    NBA logo
    NBA

    KD Praises Raps: 'They're Not Up-and-Coming, They're Here'

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Trade Ideas from Latest Buzz 💡

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Trade Ideas from Latest Buzz 💡

    Dan Favale
    via Bleacher Report