Stephen Curry: Raptors 'Dont Get Any Extra Points' for Season Sweep in Finals

Stephen Curry isn't reading too much into the Golden State Warriors' two losses to the Toronto Raptors this season.

Speaking to Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes after the Warriors' 113-93 loss to Toronto on Wednesday, Curry noted the regular-season results have no bearing on what might happen if the two teams meet in the NBA Finals:

"We'll remember what it's like playing against them, but it's 0-0 from here. The sweep doesn't mean nothing in terms of when the lights are the brightest on the biggest stage in the playoffs. Everything's different. We'll remember how tonight was. It's a tough vibe, but they don't get any extra points if we were to face them in the Finals."

The first meeting between these two teams was Nov. 29 when the Warriors didn't have Curry or Draymond Green available due to injuries.

Granted, the Raptors won on Wednesday without Kawhi Leonard due to a hip injury. Their defense was fantastic in holding Curry, Green and Klay Thompson to a combined 26 points on 2-of-16 from three-point range.

This has been an unusual start to the season for Golden State. The two-time defending NBA champions have dealt with injuries to Curry and Green. Kevin Durant and Green had a heated argument last month during a game against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Despite any possible turmoil, the Warriors are only percentage points behind the Denver Nuggets for the top seed in the Western Conference. No other team can match their top-tier talent with Curry, Durant, Thompson and Green. DeMarcus Cousins will also make his debut for the team at some point.

Even though the Raptors own the NBA's best record at 23-7, the road to a championship will go through the Warriors until someone knocks off them off their perch.