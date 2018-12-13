Knicks Rumors: Allonzo Trier, NY Agree to 2-Year Contract; Ron Baker to Be Cut

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

After making an immediate impact on a two-way deal, rookie Allonzo Trier has received a multiyear commitment from the New York Knicks.

Per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, New York is expected to release Ron Baker to make room on the roster.

Baker has only appeared in 11 games this season and is averaging a career-low 9.7 minutes per contest.

Trier originally signed a two-way contract with the Knicks in July after he wasn't selected in the 2018 NBA draft. The 22-year-old played his way onto the opening day roster by averaging 14.2 points and shooting 47.8 percent in five preseason games.

The only thing that's been able to slow Trier down is a hamstring injury he suffered during warmups prior to a Dec. 9 game against the Charlotte Hornets.

Knicks head coach David Fizdale has given Trier significant playing time off the bench this season (23.3 minutes per game). He's averaging 11.3 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 27 games and ranks third on the team with a 39.1 three-point percentage.