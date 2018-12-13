UEFA Champions League Round-of-16 Draw: Odds, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info

VALERY HACHE/Getty Images

The draw for the UEFA Champions League round of 16 will take place on Monday in Nyon, Switzerland, as the remaining teams discover who they'll face first in the knockout phase.

Group winners will be drawn against the runners-up, with teams from the same association still separated. Clubs also cannot face opponents they shared a group with.

The first legs of the last 16 will be played on February 12/13 and 19/20, with the return legs coming on March 5/6 and 12/13. Those who won their group will be away in the first leg and at home in the second.

Date: Monday, December 17

Time: 11 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

TV: BT Sport 2 (UK), Univision (USA)

Live Stream: BT Sport App, UEFA, fuboTV

Here are the latest odds for the competition prior to the draw, per Oddschecker:

Manchester City (Winners, Group F): 7-2

Barcelona (Winners, Group B) : 5-1

: 5-1 Juventus (Winners, Group H) : 11-2

: 11-2 Paris Saint-Germain (Winners, Group C) : 8-1

: 8-1 Liverpool (Runners-up, Group C): 10-1

Bayern Munich (Winners, Group E) : 10-1

: 10-1 Real Madrid (Winners, Group G) : 10-1

: 10-1 Atletico Madrid (Runners-up, Group A) : 20-1

: 20-1 Tottenham Hotspur (Runners-up, Group B) : 25-1

: 25-1 Borussia Dortmund (Winners, Group A) : 33-1

: 33-1 Manchester United (Runners-up, Group H) : 40-1

: 40-1 Ajax (Runners-up, Group E) : 80-1

: 80-1 Lyon (Runners-up, Group F) : 125-1

: 125-1 Porto (Winners, Group D) : 125-1

: 125-1 Roma (Runners-up, Group G) : 150-1

: 150-1 Schalke (Runners-up, Group D) : 200-1

The odds could change dramatically once the draw is made, as there's potential for some heavyweight clashes to take place, including a repeat of last year's final between Liverpool and Real Madrid.

The Reds and the likes of Atletico Madrid, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are among the runners-up in the draw, so the best-case scenario for those four clubs in the last 16 is probably Porto.

If they don't land the Dragons, Bundesliga leaders Borussia Dortmund or one of Europe's elite awaits. For the Premier League teams, that includes a Los Blancos side bidding for their fourth consecutive Champions League trophy.

United's failure to capitalise on Juventus' surprise defeat at the hands of Young Boys on Wednesday could prove costly, despite manager Jose Mourinho's comments to the contrary, per Goal's Kris Voakes:

The Red Devils lost 2-1 to Valencia, but with Juve slipping to a defeat, a win over Los Che would have seen them top the group.

Had they done so, they only would have needed to avoid Atletico to face one of Roma, Schalke, Ajax or Lyon. Instead, they could be drawn against Real Madrid, Barcelona, PSG or Bayern.

Manchester City won their group so face a potentially easier tie, though Goal's Carlo Garganese took issue with it:

Provided they don't draw 2014 and 2016 finalists Atletico, City boss Pep Guardiola isn't likely to lose much sleep over their other possible opponents.

One such team is Schalke. It's easy to see why they're the least-fancied team among the bookmakers, as they will have to play one of City, Barcelona, PSG, Real or Juventus in the last 16.