Derrius Guice Had Infection After Knee Surgery; Required 3 Additional Procedures

Washington Redskins rookie running back Derrius Guice suffered a torn ACL in the preseason that forced him off the field for the entire 2018 campaign.

Per Kareem Copeland of the Washington Post, Guice's rehab "included an infection that delayed his recovery and "required three additional procedures."

Copeland provided more information on the secondary issues, noting that the procedures were done "to address the infected tissue, prompting seven weeks of heavy rounds of antibiotics through a catheter in his arm.

"There was a period of getting IVs three times a day, for three hours. His knee would swell up, giving him a burning sensation, and he came down with flu-like symptoms when the infection was first detected and an orange, cloudy fluid needed to be drained from the joint."

The 59th overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft, Guice averaged 6.5 yards per carry over a three-year career at LSU. He also scored 32 touchdowns.

As Copeland noted, fans quickly fell in love with Guice, who signed tons of autographs for fans and interacted with many of them on social media.

The media gave him high marks as well. Of note, Rich Tandler of NBC Sports Washington raved about Guice in rookie camp:

The rookie made a strong, positive impression on his team too. Fellow 'Skins running back Chris Thompson even choked up when talking about Guice following the first-year pro's torn-ACL diagnosis:

Guice elicited some excellent scouting reports prior to the draft, with Lance Zierlein of NFL.com notably giving him a pro comparison to five-time Pro Bowler Marshawn Lynch.

While we can't figure out Guice's ceiling just yet, he is aiming to return to the field for the team's organized team activities in the early summer of 2019, per Copeland.

As long as Guice returns to the field 100 percent healthy, he should enjoy a bright NFL future.