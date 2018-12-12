Nolanlul's Top Plays, Prize Money from Fortnite North America Winter Royale

ESPAT Media/Getty Images

After making it through Tuesday's semifinal round and outlasting 99 other gamers in the final, Nolanlul captured the $75,000 top prize in a thrilling finish at Fortnite's North American Winter Royale.

Other notable results saw Liquid 72HRS win $60,000 for second place and Tyler15 take home $45,000 for coming in third place, followed by YungChung ($35,000) and Legedien ($30,000) in the top five of the final standings.

Liquid 72HRS, Tyler15 and YungChung were tied for the top spot with seven points heading into the sixth and final match.

Nolanlul was in an eight-way tie for sixth place with five points heading into the final match. He was able to earn three points to climb up to the top of the final standings thanks to a Victory Royale at the buzzer, along with 11 total eliminations, in Match 6.

After all the points were totaled and Nolanlul was declared the winner, he seemed pretty happy with the final result based on his Twitter reaction:

The 100 gamers who made it through the semifinal stage were competing for a total prize purse of $1 million. Every participant walked away with a cash prize, with all the players who finished outside the top 20 banking a modest $1,500 for their efforts.

Legedien stormed out of the gate with three points in the first match to take the lead, but he was held scoreless the rest of the way.

Liquid 72HRS, who was coming off an uninspired showing with a 42nd-place finish in the semifinal, moved into sole possession of the lead after the fourth match with seven points. The only thing stopping him from securing the win was Nolanlul's last-second heroics.

Here are some of the highlights from Wednesday's Winter Royale:

Now that the Winter Royale is in the rearview mirror, Fortnite will be giving gamers a little more time with the current season during Epic Games' holiday hiatus. All players have a chance to play Season 7 for an extra two weeks through Feb. 28, per the Fortnite Team.

The break also gives Nolanlul and LeStream Skite, who won the European Winter Royale on Dec. 1, more time to bask in their impressive wins.