This Is Motoball: Full-Contact Soccer on Motorbikes

Motoball is a full-contact sport that combines motorcycles and soccer. Riders attempt to get an oversized ball into the goal while going up to 65 mph. The sport began in France in the 1920s but has gone global with teams across the world. Watch the video above for more about this high-speed sport. 

    

