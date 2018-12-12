Brandon Marshall Reportedly Released by Saints After Less Than 1 Season

Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

Brandon Marshall's career with the New Orleans Saints has ended without a reception.

The Saints released Marshall on Wednesday, per ESPN's Field Yates.

Marshall, 34, signed with New Orleans on Nov. 12 but never saw the field. He previously played six games with the Seattle Seahawks this season, recording 11 receptions for 136 yards and a touchdown, before they released him.

In a subsequent move, the Saints claimed tight end Erik Swoope off waivers, per Pro Football Talk. Swoope has spent most of the last five seasons with the Indianapolis Colts. The Colts waived him Tuesday, opening up the chance for New Orleans to claim him.

Marshall signed with the Saints following Dez Bryant's Achilles tear. New Orleans hoped he would provide some production to a receiving corps that was little more than Michael Thomas and a bunch of anonymous nobodies for the first half of the campaign. The Saints have done a little better job of spreading the ball around in recent weeks, though their passing output has been noticeably down.

At this point, it's fair to wonder whether Marshall has played his last NFL down. He spent nearly the entire 2017 season injured, and it seems unlikely he'll find another home in the 2018 regular season.

The six-time Pro Bowler also played for the Denver Broncos, Miami Dolphins, Chicago Bears, New York Jets and New York Giants. He's recorded six 100-reception seasons and is 16th on the all-time receptions list with 970.