Mayweather vs. Nasukawa Predictions: Latest Projections for Main Event Fight

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Floyd Mayweather Jr.'s insistence on the rules of straight boxing being enforced for his exhibition bout against Tenshin Nasukawa puts the 20-year-old kickboxing sensation at a major disadvantage.

Nasukawa will avoid a knockout, but he is likely to struggle to get close enough to hurt "Money" when he meets the 41-year-old, who has a 50-0 career record. Instead, Mayweather could toy with an opponent making his boxing debut at Tokyo's Saitama Prefecture Super Arena on New Year's Eve.

Mayweather Will Make Sure the Fight Goes the Distance

Expect Mayweather to milk every minute of each of the three rounds. Standard rules mean each round is set to last three minutes, and there will be no early stoppage judging by Mayweather's recent comments.

Mayweather has made it clear he intends to give spectators in the Japanese capital their money's worth, per James Whaling of the Daily Mirror: "I'm working out to put on a show for three rounds."

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

With his ample experience and a fighting style naturally adhering to patience and smarts, Mayweather is the ideal boxer to make sure a bout goes the distance. Expect him to lean on his jab to keep Nasukawa at bay, while selectively picking his shots for maximum impact and excitement.

Since he's giving up over two decades in age to his unseasoned opponent, Mayweather would be smart to let Nasukawa do the chasing. Then it will be unlikely to imagine a fighter with no classic boxing experience will find a way though defenses as secure as Mayweather's.

Nasukawa Will Dominate the First Round

Mayweather being prepared to give the crowd the full nine minutes will likely allow Nasukawa to mount some offense, especially early on. It means the prodigy, who has been a kickboxer at a high level since he was 15, has a good chance to enjoy the better of the opening round.

Expect the standout of the RIZIN MMA promotion to set the kind of quick pace he likes in the early going. Nasukawa has no doubt about his advantage in this area: "I think that I'm the faster fighter. I'm going to use my weapons against him."

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Speed will be key for Nasukawa, who will need to strike on the move against a cagey pugilist determined to draw him in close. Nasukawa's style lends itself to multiple and swift connections, so don't be surprised if he lands a big shot on Mayweather early.

Don't expect him to knock Money cold, though, even though Nasukawa has knocked out 22 of his 28 opponents. Even so, Nasukawa may be giving up around 25 pounds in weight to his 147-pound opponent. Even if he lands, Mayweather should be able to take his best shots without hitting the canvas.

The absence of judges means Nasukawa's initial efforts won't be recognised and validated on any scorecards. Yet they will add to the spectacle and excitement of this unique bout.

Ultimately not being able to use his fearsome kicks to break down the Mayweather defense will soon see Nasukawa darting in and out, aimlessly trying and failing to connect.