College Football's 'Influential Voices' Ready to Discuss 8-Team Playoff Format

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistDecember 12, 2018

Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby speaks during NCAA college football Big 12 media days in Frisco, Texas, Monday, July 16, 2018. (AP Photo/Cooper Neill)
Cooper Neill/Associated Press

Several "influential voices in college football" are reportedly prepared to discuss increasing the number of College Football Playoff teams from four to eight.

Nicole Auerbach of The Athletic reported Wednesday that CFP expansion has received a "groundswell of support" with hopes the change can happen before the current contract with ESPN, the event's broadcast partner, expires in 2026.

"It's an appropriate thing to begin thinking about," Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby told Auerbach.

                  

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Ultimate Guide to Bowl Season 🔥

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Ultimate Guide to Bowl Season 🔥

    David Kenyon
    via Bleacher Report

    K-State Hires Chris Klieman

    College Football logo
    College Football

    K-State Hires Chris Klieman

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Ranking Next Season's Hardest Schedules

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Ranking Next Season's Hardest Schedules

    Kerry Miller
    via Bleacher Report

    Miller's Latest NFL Draft Big Board 📝

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Miller's Latest NFL Draft Big Board 📝

    Matt Miller
    via Bleacher Report