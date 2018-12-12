College Football's 'Influential Voices' Ready to Discuss 8-Team Playoff Format

Cooper Neill/Associated Press

Several "influential voices in college football" are reportedly prepared to discuss increasing the number of College Football Playoff teams from four to eight.

Nicole Auerbach of The Athletic reported Wednesday that CFP expansion has received a "groundswell of support" with hopes the change can happen before the current contract with ESPN, the event's broadcast partner, expires in 2026.

"It's an appropriate thing to begin thinking about," Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby told Auerbach.

