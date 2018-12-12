Todd McShay 2019 NFL Mock Draft: Nick Bosa to Cardinals, Rashan Gary to 49ers

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

ESPN NFL draft analyst Todd McShay projected the Arizona Cardinals to select Ohio State defensive end Nick Bosa with the first overall pick in the 2019 draft in his initial mock draft released Wednesday.

"The Cards have a lot of needs, but getting the best player in the draft to line up opposite Chandler Jones would be a big step in the right direction," McShay wrote. "Bosa fits well with Arizona's 4-3 scheme with his power and length, and Markus Golden hits free agency after the season."

Bosa edged out fellow defensive end Rashan Gary of Michigan for the top spot, with Gary going second to the San Francisco 49ers.

Nick Bosa, the 21-year-old brother of Los Angeles Chargers standout defender Joey Bosa, racked up 77 total tackles, 17.5 sacks and two forced fumbles in 29 games across three seasons with the Buckeyes.

He left the Ohio State football program in October to focus on his recovery after undergoing surgery on a core injury and to begin preparation for the draft process.

Bosa's father, John Bosa, told Michael Rosenberg of Sports Illustrated his son tried to play through the injury before opting for the procedure.

"He clearly played through some pain for the first couple games," he said. "He had some slight tears happening in there. He definitely had some discomfort in the left side of his groin. We thought it was something he could play with and manage."

The situation hasn't impacted his draft stock so far, though that could change if he isn't able to make a complete recovery before the NFL Scouting Combine medical testing in February.

Meanwhile, Gary has tallied 119 total tackles and 9.5 sacks across 34 games with the Wolverines. Head coach Jim Harbaugh announced earlier in the month the defensive lineman will skip the team's Peach Bowl clash with Florida to focus on the draft.

"The Niners are seeking an edge-rusher—among other things—and Gary provides explosive closing burst and elite athleticism," McShay wrote. "He's a nightmare to block and would provide a jolt to San Francisco's defensive line."

Although Bosa is the near-consensus No. 1 pick at this stage, Gary isn't seen as a lock to go second. Bleacher Report's Matt Miller ranked him seventh on his latest big board as part of a class dominated by defensive players at the top.

Arizona and San Francisco rank 21st and 27th in scoring defense respectively, so getting a player who could bolster that side of the ball would be a welcome sight for both come April.