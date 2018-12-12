FIFA 19 Ultimate Team: Mo Salah, N'Golo Kante Headline TOTW 13

GLYN KIRK/Getty Images

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah is rewarded for his exceptional recent form with a place in FIFA 19's Ultimate Team of the Week 13.

Salah was sensational on Saturday in the Premier League, netting a hat-trick that inspired his team to a 4-0 win over Bournemouth. The Egyptian followed that up with the winning goal against Napoli in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday.

Liverpool moved to the top of the Premier League table after beating the Cherries. Chelsea helped them stay there by defeating Manchester City 2-0, with N'Golo Kante—who also makes this week's team—opening the scoring.

Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele, Manchester United's Juan Mata and Juventus' Joao Cancelo are other high-profile names to make the cut:

Salah, Kante Star in Week 13

James Baylis - AMA/Getty Images

Both Salah and Kante have been operating in different tactical roles this season than they've previously been accustomed to, and while there have been some questions about each at various points in 2018-19, they both showed their class on Saturday.

Salah appeared back at the levels that made him one of the most feared attacking players in world football last season. The Egyptian left the Bournemouth defence demoralised with his slick movement, searing speed and composure in the final third.

He got on the scoresheet three times, and his goal on Tuesday against Napoli was yet another in a year to remember:

On Sky Sports' Monday Night Football, former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher outlined the differences in Salah's role this season:

Arguably, the shift in position has been more seismic for Kante at Chelsea, though, as he has been asked to do a lot more by manager Maurizio Sarri than in previous terms.

The France international is arguably the best in the business when it comes to winning back the ball in midfield due to his timing of challenges and seemingly infinite energy reserves. He's been pushed forward a little more this season, and it's taken him some time to adapt.

However, Kante strode on to Eden Hazard's pass and thundered a shot home from the edge of the box to get Chelsea on their way against City.

Per Liam Twomey of ESPN FC, it was a finish reminiscent of a Blues great:

Elsewhere, Cancelo continued his fine start to life at Juventus with an accomplished display against his former club Inter Milan.

The Portuguese full-back was a threat throughout the game, and his cross saw Mario Mandzukic score the only goal.

Italian football journalist David Amoyal commented on how well Cancelo has done for the Bianconeri:

Despite netting two free-kicks and setting up another goal for Barcelona in the 4-0 win at Espanyol, Lionel Messi doesn't make it in. His team-mate Dembele does, though, as his goal in that game continued a recent purple patch for him.

It was also a fine weekend for Napoli defender Faouzi Ghoulam, who returned from a long injury layoff against Frosinone and helped the team earn a 4-0 win with two assists from his left-back berth.