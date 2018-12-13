10 Win-Win Trade Ideas Coming out of the 2018 MLB Winter Meetings

0 of 10

G Fiume/Getty Images

The MLB winter meetings have come to a close in Las Vegas. Still, there's plenty of wheeling and dealing left to be done.

Top-tier free agents remain on the board. Seismic swaps will be consummated between now and Opening Day.

While we await the next round of hot-stove action, let's examine 10 potential win-win trade scenarios, keeping in mind the latest credible rumors and each club's needs.

Not all of these deals will come to fruition, but they're all intriguing to imagine.