Oscar De La Hoya: Canelo Alvarez Will Fight Gennady Golovkin 'When We Say'

Omar Vega/Getty Images

Golden Boy Promotions chairman Oscar De La Hoya believes he holds all of the cards when it comes to a third fight between Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin.

"Is [Alvarez] gonna fight GGG again? Yeah, whenever we say he's gonna fight him again," De La Hoya said in an interview with TMZ Sports. "We call the shots now. Canelo beat him so if he's gonna fight him it's gonna be when we say."

Alvarez and Golovkin first fought in September 2017, with the bout ending in a split decision. They clashed again this past September, with Alvarez earning a majority decision.

Immediately after the fight, Golovkin's trainer Abel Sanchez said he wasn't upset with the outcome but thought Golovkin had earned a third crack at Alvarez, per ESPN.com's Dan Rafael: "We had a great fight, the one we expected the first time around. I had it close going into the 12th round. We had good judges who saw it from different angles. I can't complain about the decision, but it's close enough to warrant a third fight. Canelo fought a great fight. Congratulations."

In some cases, getting fans to shell out money for a fight they've already seen twice can prove difficult. When it comes to the third installment of Alvarez vs. Golovkin, demand shouldn't be an issue.

According to Rafael, Alvarez and Golovkin's rematch netted at least $94 million in domestic pay-per-view buys, and T-Mobile Arena sold a little over $23.4 million worth of tickets for the event.

Rafael noted live attendance revenue was down slightly from the first fight in 2017 ($27 million), while the 1.1 million PPV buys were a slight step backward as well (1.3 million in 2017).

Alvarez is set to take on Rocky Fielding on Saturday at Madison Square Garden in New York City. After that, scheduling a date with Golovkin would make sense.

Not only is that clash guaranteed to be another moneymaker, but it would also be a great way for Alvarez to draw attention to streaming service DAZN, with whom he signed a five-year, 11-fight deal in October.