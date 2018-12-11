Ice Cube Trying to Buy, Add 'New Life' to 22 Regional Sports Networks

Bebeto Matthews/Associated Press

Ice Cube has already made an impact on the sports world with the launch of the BIG3 basketball league two years ago, but the hip-hop icon is hoping to expand his reach in the future.

In an interview with Rolling Stone's Kory Grow, Ice Cube said he's currently looking into buying 22 regional sports networks:

"That's all my head is about. I believe that some of the gatekeepers that's been holding the reins in sports over us for so long need to go. It's time for some new blood to produce and present sports and culture, not only to America but the world. It's time for new people that think in a new and different way have some control over what we see and what we get because the way the [regional sports networks] are being run now is pretty dismal. I think the sports world should hope that we get it."

As for what his plan would be if a deal comes together, Ice Cube remained mum to avoid giving anyone else any ideas.

"Just add some life to it," he said. "We don't wanna give away the secret sauce, but we have a plan that's 10 times better than any plan that's out there. 'Cause nobody sees this and the growth potential like us, period. Nobody."

Per John Kosman and Richard Morgan of the New York Post, Disney is auctioning off a chain of Fox's local sports networks after agreeing to buy 21st Century Fox for $71.3 billion.

A sale must be completed within 90 days of Disney closing its deal, which is expected to happen early next year.

It's unclear at this point how much the package of 22 regional sports networks will be sold for, but Kosman and Morgan noted the networks collectively generate around $2 billion per year before things like interest and taxes are factored in.

CubeVision, the entertainment company run by Ice Cube and Jeff Kwatinetz, has produced movies that have generated $967 million in revenue.