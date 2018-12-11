Report: Bears' Bryce Callahan Suffered Broken Foot Injury vs. Rams

Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images

Chicago Bears cornerback Bryce Callahan reportedly suffered a broken foot on Sunday night against the Los Angeles Rams, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL.com.

Per that report, the injury is to Callahan's fifth metatarsal. Garofolo noted that Callahan's "timeline is TBD but he'll likely be out a while. He was balling, so a tough one for Chicago."

The 27-year-old Callahan has indeed been excellent for the Bears, earning an 80.8 grade from Pro Football Focus, 11th among cornerbacks. He's registered 45 tackles, two interceptions, six passes defended and two sacks this season.

He's also been a major reason that the Bears are 10th in pass defense (226.7 YPG), lead the NFL in interceptions (25) and are tied for second in yards allowed per attempt (6.4). While Khalil Mack and Chicago's excellent pass rush (40 sacks, tied for fourth in the NFL) are a major reason for the team's defensive success, the career year of Callahan has also been huge.

As Mike Clay of ESPN.com noted on Sunday, "Receivers lined up against Bears slot CB Bryce Callahan have been targeted on 11 percent of their routes," the best mark in the NFL.

He's also played in 77.4 percent of the team's defensive snaps this season, per Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times.

"One thing that Bryce does is he does it in practice all the time too," Chicago's head coach Matt Nagy said last month, per Finley. "He plays well in the field. He plays physical. He's not a big kid but he's quick, he's very instinctive and he's tough for how big he is."

With Callahan out of action, Sherrick McManis will slide into the nickelback and slot role.