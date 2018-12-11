Dodgers Trade Rumors: LA Looking to Reshape Payroll by Dealing Outfielders, SP

Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images

Yasiel Puig, Cody Bellinger and Rich Hill reportedly headline a star-studded Los Angeles Dodgers trade block as the team attempts to reshape its payroll ahead of the 2019 MLB season.

On Tuesday, Buster Olney of ESPN reported Joc Pederson and Matt Kemp join Puig and Bellinger as the outfielders L.A. could move, while Alex Wood and Hill are the available starting pitchers.

