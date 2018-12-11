Dodgers Trade Rumors: LA Looking to Reshape Payroll by Dealing Outfielders, SP

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistDecember 11, 2018

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 27: Yasiel Puig #66 of the Los Angeles Dodgers reacts with Cody Bellinger #35 after hitting a three run home run during the sixth inning of game four of the 2018 World Series against the Boston Red Sox on October 27, 2018 at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images)
Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images

Yasiel Puig, Cody Bellinger and Rich Hill reportedly headline a star-studded Los Angeles Dodgers trade block as the team attempts to reshape its payroll ahead of the 2019 MLB season.

On Tuesday, Buster Olney of ESPN reported Joc Pederson and Matt Kemp join Puig and Bellinger as the outfielders L.A. could move, while Alex Wood and Hill are the available starting pitchers.

                         

