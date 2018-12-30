Floyd Mayweather vs. Tenshin Nasukawa: Fight Time, Odds and Predictions

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Tenshin Nasukawa will face off in a clash between Hall of Famer and boxing newcomer at the Saitama Super Arena in Japan on Saturday.

Undefeated Mayweather hasn't fought since beating UFC star Conor McGregor in August 2017, but he'll return to the ring and give another fighter, 20-year-old kickboxing prodigy Nasukawa, his boxing debut.

The bout will be an exhibition match of three rounds lasting three minutes apiece and takes place under normal boxing rules, with no judges present and no impact on either fighter's professional record.

The event will be hosted by Japanese mixed martial arts organisation Rizin Fighting Federation, who recently released a preview of the exhibition, including some of Nasukawa's best moments in kickboxing:

Mayweather had his first pro fight in October 1996, more than 18 months before Nasukawa was born, but even the friendly circumstances are liable to drag the competitive side out of the 50-0 king.

Date: Monday, December 31

Fight Time: The fight card starts at 6 a.m. (GMT) and according to James Whaling of the Daily Mirror, Mayweather will be in action at around 10 a.m.

Odds, per OddsShark: Mayweather win (19-50), Nasukawa win (2-1)

Preview

The balance of power seems unfair when comparing Nasukawa and Mayweather, who has more years in the ring than his opponent does on the planet.

Money was concise in his response to broadcaster Amber Dixon when asked if the fight would take place under kickboxing rules:

It could have made sense that this would be Mayweather's rumoured entrance into MMA, but it seems his insistence to keep boxing—even under exhibition rules—at 41 years of age speaks volumes.

That being said, the seasoned superstar is prepared to face a threat from Nasukawa, who holds a 28-0 record in kickboxing and made his debut in July 2014, one month prior to his 16th birthday, via TMZ Sports:

He's only gone to a decision in seven of those and has developed a reputation in his native country as one of the biggest prospects in combat sports.

Nasukawa recently beat Taiki Naito by TKO at RISE 129 in November, a first-round stoppage due to knockdowns that will have put a spring his step preparing to face Mayweather.

While Money hasn't fought in well over one year, the young Japanese sensation has had five wins in 2018 alone, meaning there's a good chance he'll have the edge in fight readiness at least.

Nasukawa—who also all four of his attempted MMA fights between December 2016 and October 2017—recently had an open workout at the Mayweather Boxing Club in Las Vegas, Nevada, via MMA Junkie:

Without judges present and neither fighter's record affected by the bout, it wouldn't be a surprise to see a precocious, young Nasukawa go out and leave his mark (or two) on the retired veteran.

That being said, even Mayweather coming off the couch is a fearsome prospect over three rounds, and one would still expect Money to convincingly outclass the starlet under boxing rules.