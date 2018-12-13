Champions League Group-Stage Awards: Best Player, Breakthrough Star, More

0 of 10

ALBERTO PIZZOLI/Getty Images

The 2018-19 Champions League group stage came to a conclusion on Wednesday, with 16 teams moving on to the knockout stage in February.

Some groups went according to general expectation (H and G), some went right down to the wire in dramatic fashion (B and C) and others provided surprise after surprise along the way (D and F).

All in all, it was classic Champions League football. No domestic competition can match it for excitement; it's the best club football you can watch.

We say goodbye to it until February (when it gets even better)—but not without commemorating what we've witnessed over the last four months. We've created 10 awards to hand out—five serious, five less so—to honour those we've appreciated, supported and enjoyed.