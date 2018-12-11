Marco Asensio Reportedly Rejects Tottenham Amid January Transfer Rumours

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly approached Real Madrid with a view to signing Marco Asensio in January, but the player isn't said to be keen on making the switch.

According to Roberto Gomez of Marca (h/t Sport Witness), Spurs have made an ambitious offer to Madrid to bring in Asensio, who is struggling to get regular game time under new Los Blancos boss Santiago Solari.

While Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino is said to be an admirer of the Spain international, Asensio reportedly doesn't want to make the move and has "rejected the offer because his only goal is to succeed at Real Madrid."

Aside from Copa del Rey matches, Asensio has struggled in the main this season. His last start in La Liga was the 3-0 loss away to Eibar on Nov. 24; he's been used as a substitute in wins over Roma, Valencia and Huesca since.

Being introduced as an impact substitute is not what many anticipated for the youngster, especially when Madrid sold Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus in the summer. The 22-year-old was expected to get more responsibility and thrive—in 15 La Liga appearances he has one goal and one assist.

It appears Solari has some concerns regarding Asensio, as even when he shone in the Copa del Rey against Melilla on Thursday he wasn't part of the XI for the match with Huesca on Sunday:

So far this season Asensio has saved his best performances for the two Copa del Rey matches he's started:

Despite his recent inconsistency, he would be a major signing for Spurs.

When he's on it Asensio is a handful for opposition defenders. His left foot is such a weapon, as is his speed, close control and inventiveness in possession. What's let the youngster down this season is his decision making when he gets into those advanced positions.

Under a coach like Pochettino he would potentially blossom. Midfielder Dele Alli, who operates in a similar position to Asensio, has made massive progress since arriving at the club from MK Dons:

Asensio still clearly hopes to be a hit at Madrid, though, and there's no disputing he has the talent to get into the team on a regular basis.

Tottenham's push up the Premier League would be given a huge boost by the arrival of such a talent. But with Asensio tied down at Madrid until 2023, it feels as though it'll be a long time until he's playing his football anywhere other than at the Santiago Bernabeu.