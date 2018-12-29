Floyd Mayweather vs. Tenshin Nasukawa: Fight Time, PPV Info and Schedule

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The storied career of Floyd Mayweather Jr. will have another fascinating chapter written in it on Monday as he will face Japanese kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa in an exhibition bout.

The event in Tokyo will see Mayweather come out of retirement for this unique occasion, which the 41-year-old has confirmed will be over the course of three rounds. His last professional boxing bout was in August 2017, when Money beat UFC star Conor McGregor with a late stoppage.

Nasukawa will be the latest opponent tasked with trying to get the better of Mayweather and has developed a tremendous reputation of his own early in his career. He's won all 28 of his kickboxing bouts, as well as four MMA contests.

It will be an occasion to enjoy as the curtain comes down on 2018 and potentially Mayweather's fighting career. Here are the viewing details for the fight and a look at how things will go in Japan.

PPV Info: FITE.tv is the official Rizin pay-per-view provider, where the event will be streamed from 1 a.m. (ET), with Mayweather-Nasukawa the last fight on the card.

The fight card and schedule in full can be found on Sherdog.

Preview

You can bet both Mayweather and Nasukawa will take this seriously once they step into the ring on New Year's Eve, but the buildup to this fight hasn't been laced with the edge that has accompanied Money's previous outings.

It's been confirmed that the fight will not be included on the record of either man, and as such, Mayweather has said he's not too concerned about how things go.

"It's all about entertainment," the veteran told reporters, per TMZ. "Nine minutes of entertainment. ... If he gets knocked out. If I get knocked out. It don't go on my record. I'm still 50-0 at the end of the day. So, it really doesn't matter."

Despite that, Mayweather appears to have been sparring with some high-class operators in the buildup, per Marc Raimondi of MMA Fighting:

He also provided a breakdown of the rules for the fight:

The lack of edge will no doubt dampen the enthusiasm of some to tune in, yet there's always a sense of intrigue when it comes to Mayweather.

While there has been some tentative talk about a comeback to boxing, including a rematch with Manny Pacquiao, it appears his competitive fighting days are behind him.

What will be interesting in this exhibition is whether the skills and savviness that made Mayweather one of the all-time greats of boxing can see him stop a rising star.

Granted, Nasukawa isn't fully versed in boxing, having spent his professional career in kickboxing and MMA. However, it appears he is on track to make it to the summit of the combat sports world.

The EditinKing Boxing Twitter account posted the following footage of the youngster getting ready for this meeting:

In truth, it's tough to know quite what to expect from this encounter. The fact it's solely boxing means Mayweather should have an edge, provided the in-ring instincts and reflexes remain.

Yet the more dynamic format may suit Nasukawa, who may not have the technical boxing skills to rival someone like Mayweather, but who clearly has the power and intensity to cause him issues over the nine-minute contest.