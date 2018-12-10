Report: Manchester United Considering Alex Sandro If Ashley Young Departs

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Manchester United are reportedly preparing targets to replace Ashley Young at the end of the season, with Juventus full-back Alex Sandro on their wish list.

The England international's deal is set to expire at Old Trafford next summer, and the Red Devils are considering a number of full-backs to strengthen their squad.

Oliver Dawnay of The Sun reported Young is hopeful of extending his stay at the Theatre of Dreams, but coach Jose Mourinho is running the rule on five potential replacements, including Brazil international Sandro.

Young scored the opener as he started at left-back against Fulham in the Premier League on Saturday, and the 33-year-old has been a consistent performer for Mourinho during the manager's tenure.

According to Dawnay, Young talked up his chances of staying at United. He said:

"I feel as fit as when I was 21 years old. As long as my legs can keep taking me up and down the pitch, I'd love to stay here.

"I'm 33, nearly 34 now, that's not changed for me. I still want trophies, still want to win things and that's what everyone in the squad wants. Everyone wants to win."

Young was handed a contract extension last March, but the signing of Diogo Dalot from Porto could see his playing time significantly reduced if he stays.

Luke Shaw has reclaimed the left-back berth as his own, and he's been one of Mourinho's few success stories during the current campaign.

Sandro has been repeatedly linked with Premier League sides during multiple transfer windows, and Juve are reportedly keen to hand the player a new deal.

The Sun's Joshua Jones reported Sandro could sign a six-year deal to remain with the Italian champions, disappointing long-term admirers United and Chelsea.

The 27-year-old remains one of the hottest properties in Europe, and the opening of the winter transfer window could trigger more rumours about the player's future.

Per Dawnay, Tottenham Hotspur defender Danny Rose could also be an alternative to Young, with the full-back's starting role at Spurs under threat. Philipp Max and Jordi Alba also remain potential captures.

According to Gregor Robertson of The Times (h/t Dawnay), Mourinho has also previously scouted Celtic's Kieran Tierney in his search for wide options.

Young's presence has allowed United to be frugal in their outlay on full-backs in recent times, but the player's age dictates the Red Devils must strengthen the position.

Shaw and Dalot could develop into a productive duo for United in the months ahead, but the Manchester giants do not possess the overall depth they need.

Marcos Rojo can feature at left-back, but the Argentina international lacks the attacking prowess needed to start.