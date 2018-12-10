USOC Report Details Organization's Failures During Larry Nassar Abuse Case

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

A 233-page report released Monday detailed how the United States Olympic Committee failed to take proper action after learning about Larry Nassar and his history of sexual abuse, according to Christine Brennan of USA Today.

Former USOC CEO Scott Blackmun and former USOC chief of sport performance Alan Ashley reportedly learned about the scandal in July 2015 from USA Gymnastics CEO Steve Penny. However, neither man "engaged with USAG on the reported concerns, shared the information with others at the USOC or took any other action in response to the information from Mr. Penny to ensure that responsible steps were being taken by USAG and the USOC to protect athletes," the report states.

Nassar was sentenced to at least 40 years in prison last February in Eaton County, Michigan, after more than 200 girls and women came forward to describe sexual abuse at the hands of the former USA Gymnastics team doctor. He also received a 40-to-175-year sentence in Ingham County in Michigan, which Nassar will serve concurrently with the Eaton conviction. When combined with an earlier 60-year sentence for child pornography, Nassar will serve a minimum of 100 years in prison.

While the USOC reportedly learned of the abuse in 2015, it was not made public until more than a year later.

The report shows that both Penny and Blackmun didn't do enough to protect the girls and women. It states the two men "engaged in affirmative efforts to protect and preserve their institutional interests—even as Nassar retired from the sport with his reputation intact and continued to have access to girls and young women at the college, club and high school levels."

Nassar also worked as a doctor for athletic teams at Michigan State.

USA Gymnastics has come under fire over the past year due to its handling of the scandal. Penny resigned as CEO, while Kerry Perry and Mary Bono each had short runs at the job before resigning in recent months. Ashley, according to USA Today, was fired Monday morning by the USOC. In November, the USOC moved to revoke the organization as the governing body for the sport at the Olympic level.

Still, it appears the USOC also failed to take the appropriate action when given the opportunity.