Mayweather vs. Nasukawa: Early Fight Predictions, PPV Schedule and More

Floyd Mayweather will return to the ring for a short exhibition bout against Japanese kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa at Rizin 14 on Monday.

As reported by Jack Crosby of CBS Sports, the bout will be a three-round exhibition under standard boxing rules, with no judges scoring ringside. The result will also not be part of either fighter's official record.

The Rizin 14 card on New Year's Eve will feature two MMA title bouts before the exhibition, as Kyoji Horiguchi takes on Darrion Caldwell for the Rizin bantamweight belt, and Kanna Asakura and Ayaka Hamasaki battle it out in the atomweight division.

Sherdog provided a full look at the fight card, which is set to take place at the Saitama Super Arena. FITE.tv is the official Rizin pay-per-view partner and will stream the event.

As noted by Crosby the rules of the exhibition seem heavily in favour of Mayweather. Nasukawa, a 20-year-old kickboxing star with some MMA experience, has never boxed professionally and usually fights well below the 147-pound weight limit set for this bout.

Mayweather explained why the two are meeting on his terms:

Add to that the lack of judges, and everything points at this bout ending in a symbolic draw.

Mayweather's last fight—the TKO clash against MMA star Conor McGregor—ended in a stoppage, but he needed 10 rounds to finish the Irishman and hadn't scored a knockout win since 2011 prior to that.

The Notorious was the more active fighter in the early rounds and slowed down significantly towards the end of the fight, allowing the 41-year-old to take over and eventually finish it.

With just three rounds to work with, he's unlikely to push the much younger Nasukawa into submission. Money has admitted there's a risk Nasukawa finds an unlikely knockout, but it wouldn't bother him all that much:

This fight seems almost designed to end in a draw, and the smart money is on both fighters having their hand raised after three rounds.