Real Madrid vs. CSKA Moscow: Odds, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info for UCL Match

Real Madrid have qualified from Group G of the UEFA Champions League and face a final group match against CSKA Moscow at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium on Wednesday.

However, the Russian side can capture third place and qualify for the UEFA Europa League, giving them the motivation to cause a shock in Spain.

AS Roma have sealed their spot alongside Los Blancos in the knockout stages, and CSKA will be hoping the Serie A club will help their personal quest with a victory over Viktoria Plzen in the battle for third.

Date: Wednesday, Dec. 12

Time: 5:55 p.m. (GMT)/12:55 p.m. (ET)

TV Info: BT Sport 1 (UK), TNT (USA)

Live Stream: BT Sport App (UK), B/R Live (USA), fuboTV (USA)

Odds: Madrid win: 1-5, Draw: 13-2, CSKA win: 14-1

Preview

CSKA might be heavy underdogs according to the bookmakers, but the Moscow side know what it takes to beat the European champions.

The Russians upset Madrid in the corresponding fixture at the start of the group phase, winning 1-0 after a goal from Nikola Vlasic in only the second minute.

That victory in October should have propelled CSKA forward, but they have stumbled through the group stage with one win and one draw to their name.

A positive result against Los Blancos could see them hop into the Europa League if Plzen are beaten by Roma in the Czech Republic.

Madrid have suffered a tumultuous season, which included the sacking of head coach Julen Lopetegui on October 29 after a terrible start to the campaign.

Santiago Solari has since taken the managerial reins, and the holders have started to rediscover their winning touch. They are on a run of four successive victories in all competitions, scoring 11 goals in the process.

The European champions have already guaranteed top spot in the group, which could initiate serious squad rotation for Wednesday's encounter.

CSKA have won two of their last three trips to Spain in European competition, and they could take advantage if Solari fields a weakened team.

Madrid still have much to do in La Liga and will appreciate a contest in which they do not have to worry about the scoreline.

Gareth Bale has helped his side regain their focus in recent weeks, with the Wales international scoring the winner in the 1-0 success against Huesca on Sunday.

The 29-year-old has become more important since the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus, and his eighth-minute volley ended an 802-minute search for a goal in La Liga.

Bale could be given the chance to add to his tally against CSKA, allowing Solari to further run the rule over his fitness and form, but exciting prospect Vinicius Junior might earn the starting opportunity.

CSKA lack the depth to worry Real at home under normal circumstances, but this match represents a perfect storm for their Europa League hopes.

The Russians will have one eye on proceedings in Plzen as they attempt to score a notable result at the Bernabeu.