Jay Critch Makes His Case for the Greatest Knick of All Time

Jay Critch Makes His Case for the Greatest Knick of All TimeDecember 10, 2018
Rapper Jay Critch stopped by Bleacher Report and picked his Mount Rushmore of New York athletes. Watch the video above as Jay Critch selects his all-time favorite New York athletes, including who he thinks is the greatest New York Knick of all time.
