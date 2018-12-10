Jay Critch Makes His Case for the Greatest Knick of All Time

B/R Video@@bleacherreportB/R VideoDecember 10, 2018

  1. Happy 24th Birthday to Giannis Antetokounmpo

  2. Who Killed Neymar? 😱

  3. Athletes Plunge to Glory at Death Diving Championship

  4. B-Boys Claim Gold in Breakdancing at Youth Olympics

  5. She Can Pull a Tank and Lifted 733-Pound Stones

  6. UAB Football Is Back from the Dead

  7. 2019 No. 1 Prospect Bringing 'Unicorn Fam' to Memphis

  8. Ping-Pong x Soccer is the Next Great Party Game

  9. Bills Superfan 'Pancho Billa' Continues to Inspire

  10. He May Be the World's Most Fearless Person

  11. LaMelo Returns to HS and Schools Don't Want to Face Him

  12. Salah and Ramos' Nightmare Becomes a Reality 😨

  13. CFB's Top Marching Bands Bringing the Heat

  14. Lukaku Has Bars 🔥

  15. Female Skater Who Mastered 360-Degree Loop

  16. CA Teams Stepping Up for Their Communities in Crisis ❤️

  17. 6-Year-Old Stole the Show at China's Indoor Skydiving Championships

  18. BYU’s Cosmo the Cougar Is the Next Superstar Mascot

  19. Joshua Johnson Is HS Football's Quadruple Threat

  20. The Champions x Queer Eye

Right Arrow Icon

Rapper Jay Critch stopped by Bleacher Report and picked his Mount Rushmore of New York athletes. Watch the video above as Jay Critch selects his all-time favorite New York athletes, including who he thinks is the greatest New York Knick of all time. 

Connect to the stories, teams, athletes and highlights that make the game more than a game.

Speaking of the game, it's time to take your sports knowledge to the next level! Download the free Bleacher Report app to catch all the moments that matter in one place. Get the app to get the game.

Related

    Week 14 NFL Grades ✏️

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Week 14 NFL Grades ✏️

    Kristopher Knox
    via Bleacher Report

    How Do You Feel About Amari Trade Now? 😏

    Featured logo
    Featured

    How Do You Feel About Amari Trade Now? 😏

    Mike Tanier
    via Bleacher Report

    Who Will Win the Heisman Next Year?

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Who Will Win the Heisman Next Year?

    Brad Shepard
    via Bleacher Report

    Final Winter Meetings Predictions

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Final Winter Meetings Predictions

    Joel Reuter
    via Bleacher Report