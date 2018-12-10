Jay Critch Makes His Case for the Greatest Knick of All Time

Happy 24th Birthday to Giannis Antetokounmpo Who Killed Neymar? 😱 Athletes Plunge to Glory at Death Diving Championship B-Boys Claim Gold in Breakdancing at Youth Olympics She Can Pull a Tank and Lifted 733-Pound Stones UAB Football Is Back from the Dead 2019 No. 1 Prospect Bringing 'Unicorn Fam' to Memphis Ping-Pong x Soccer is the Next Great Party Game Bills Superfan 'Pancho Billa' Continues to Inspire He May Be the World's Most Fearless Person LaMelo Returns to HS and Schools Don't Want to Face Him Salah and Ramos' Nightmare Becomes a Reality 😨 CFB's Top Marching Bands Bringing the Heat Lukaku Has Bars 🔥 Female Skater Who Mastered 360-Degree Loop CA Teams Stepping Up for Their Communities in Crisis ❤️ 6-Year-Old Stole the Show at China's Indoor Skydiving Championships BYU’s Cosmo the Cougar Is the Next Superstar Mascot Joshua Johnson Is HS Football's Quadruple Threat The Champions x Queer Eye Right Arrow Icon

Rapper Jay Critch stopped by Bleacher Report and picked his Mount Rushmore of New York athletes. Watch the video above as Jay Critch selects his all-time favorite New York athletes, including who he thinks is the greatest New York Knick of all time.

