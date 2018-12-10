Stephen Curry, Warriors Named 2018 Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year

Ben Margot/Associated Press

The Golden State Warriors have been named the 2018 Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year.

The site's editors wrote:

"For all the individual brilliance of Steph Curry—a selection whom few would have protested—the Warriors have always been most delightfully viewed through a collective prism. There have been superteams that have forced us to reimagine how the game is played, but none perhaps in a generation, maybe two, are so beautifully choreographed as the Warriors."

