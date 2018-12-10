Stephen Curry, Warriors Named 2018 Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistDecember 10, 2018

FILE - In this Oct. 4, 2016, file photo, Golden State Warriors' Kevin Durant, left, speaks with Stephen Curry (30) during the first half of a pre-season NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Clippers in Oakland, Calif. For everyone who questioned whether Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant could coexist and put their egos aside for the greater good, the Golden State Warriors are a couple of months into the season and the superstars are thriving together. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
Ben Margot/Associated Press

The Golden State Warriors have been named the 2018 Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year.

The site's editors wrote:

"For all the individual brilliance of Steph Curry—a selection whom few would have protested—the Warriors have always been most delightfully viewed through a collective prism. There have been superteams that have forced us to reimagine how the game is played, but none perhaps in a generation, maybe two, are so beautifully choreographed as the Warriors."

              

