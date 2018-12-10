Todd Gurley After Rams' Loss to Bears: 'I Looked Like a Skunk'

David Banks/Associated Press

Todd Gurley may have forgone his postgame ice bath for tomato juice lather following Sunday's loss to the Chicago Bears.

Gurley was held to a season-low 28 yards on the ground and 58 yards overall in the Rams' 15-6 loss, leading him to give reporters a colorful description of his performance.

“I looked like a skunk, that’s what I looked like,” Gurley said. “It was just one of them games, man. We all were sorry today.”

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.