Todd Gurley After Rams' Loss to Bears: 'I Looked Like a Skunk'

Todd Gurley may have forgone his postgame ice bath for tomato juice lather following Sunday's loss to the Chicago Bears.

Gurley was held to a season-low 28 yards on the ground and 58 yards overall in the Rams' 15-6 loss, leading him to give reporters a colorful description of his performance.

“I looked like a skunk, that’s what I looked like,” Gurley said. “It was just one of them games, man. We all were sorry today.”

