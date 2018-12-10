Report: Manchester United Will Reject Any Offers for Paul Pogba in January

Rory Marsden@@roomarsdenFeatured ColumnistDecember 10, 2018

Manchester United's French midfielder Paul Pogba warms up before kick off of the English Premier League football match between Manchester United and Arsenal at Old Trafford in Manchester, north west England, on December 5, 2018. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. / (Photo credit should read OLI SCARFF/AFP/Getty Images)
OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

Manchester United reportedly have no plans to sell Paul Pogba in January, and they will reject any moves for the Frenchman in the winter window.

According to Mark Ogden of ESPN FC, there is "growing interest" at Juventus about re-signing the midfielder, and Barcelona are long-term admirers, although the Catalans' financial situation would make a move unlikely.

Pogba, 25, has endured a difficult 2018-19 campaign and has been dropped to the bench for United's recent fixtures against Arsenal and Fulham.

Against the Cottagers, United enjoyed arguably their most comfortable game of the season, coming away 4-1 winners. Pogba was not on the pitch for a minute:

Pogba's relationship with manager Jose Mourinho is clearly strained, and there were recent reports he told team-mates that "he can't go on with this situation much longer," per Miguel Delaney of The Independent.

It has long seemed apparent that one of them will eventually end up leaving the club, but it is unlikely to be in January if United are not prepared to sell Pogba.

United have kept patience with Mourinho through a poor start to the season. It will be hoped the Portuguese can oversee some better performances in the Christmas period after the morale-boosting thrashing of Fulham.

The Red Devils have five matches before the end of the year, starting with Wednesday's UEFA Champions League clash with Valencia.

Mourinho has outlined his intention to put Pogba back in the starting XI for that fixture:

He will hope to see a good performance from the World Cup winner, as Pogba will be vital for United in the second half of the season as they aim to break into the Premier League's top four.

