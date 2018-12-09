Yankees Rumors: NY Won't Give Manny Machado $300 Million Contract

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

The New York Yankees will reportedly meet with free-agent shortstop Manny Machado but aren't particularly interested in breaking the bank on him.

According to Jon Heyman of Fancred, the Bronx Bombers do not plan on giving Machado a $300 million contract even though they are meeting with him. He listed the Philadelphia Phillies, Chicago White Sox and "mystery teams" as the primary competitors in the Machado race.

It makes sense the Yankees would be interested in Machado seeing how shortstop Didi Gregorius will be sidelined until at least June after undergoing Tommy John surgery following the 2018 season.

However, the lack of desire to give him $300 million isn't the only reported hesitation, as Jon Morosi of MLB Network reported on Nov. 19 that the "Yankees are placing a higher priority on adding one more starting pitcher than signing Manny Machado or Bryce Harper" even after trading for James Paxton.

What's more, Andy Martino of SNY reported in October that New York's front office was "lukewarm" on signing Machado after his "postseason antics" that included failing to run out multiple balls in play and making contact with the heels of first basemen Jesus Aguilar and Steve Pearce while running to first base.

Despite the hesitation, the idea of Machado in New York should be a worrisome one for the rest of the American League seeing how he is a four-time All-Star and two-time Gold Glover who just slashed .297/.367/.538 with 37 home runs and 107 RBI with the Baltimore Orioles and Los Angeles Dodgers in the 2018 campaign.

He would add another potent bat to a Yankees lineup that set a single-season record with 267 home runs during the past year.

New York is trying to close the gap with the defending champion Boston Red Sox this offseason after the latter won the American League East by eight games and eliminated the former in four games in the AL Division Series.

Machado would help it do just that.