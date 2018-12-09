River Plate Beat Rivals Boca Juniors in Second Leg of Copa Libertadores Final

December 9, 2018

MADRID, SPAIN - DECEMBER 09: Lucas Pratto of River Plate celebrates with his team-mates after scoring his team's first goal during the second leg of the final match of Copa CONMEBOL Libertadores 2018 between Boca Juniors and River Plate at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on December 09, 2018 in Madrid, Spain.
Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

River Plate won the Copa Libertadores on Sunday thanks to a 3-1 win in the second leg after extra time. The aggregate score of the final was 5-3.

Dario Benedetto gave the visitors a lead in the first half, but River Plate improved after the break and Lucas Pratto tied things up. Wilmar Barrios was sent off early in extra time, and Juan Quintero gave the hosts the lead with a sensational strike. Gonzalo Martinez secured the win in the final minute. 

The first leg had finished 2-2 at Boca Juniors' La Bombonera stadium, and with no away-goal rule in place, Sunday's clash at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid was a winner-take-all contest.

   

