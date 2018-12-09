Report: Colin Kaepernick Not Contacted by Redskins Despite Jay Gruden Comments

Leon Bennett/Getty Images

If Washington had internal discussions about potentially signing free agent Colin Kaepernick in the wake of Alex Smith's season-ending broken leg, those discussions never reached the point of contacting Kaepernick.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, "Jay Gruden said the injury-ravaged Washington Redskins 'talked about and discussed' signing Colin Kaepernick this past week, but no one from the team reached out to the free agent quarterback, a source tells ESPN."

