Report: Colin Kaepernick Not Contacted by Redskins Despite Jay Gruden Comments

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistDecember 9, 2018

LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 03: NFL player Colin Kaepernick speaks onstage during VH1's 3rd Annual 'Dear Mama: A Love Letter To Moms' - Inside Show at The Theatre at Ace Hotel on May 3, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)
Leon Bennett/Getty Images

If Washington had internal discussions about potentially signing free agent Colin Kaepernick in the wake of Alex Smith's season-ending broken leg, those discussions never reached the point of contacting Kaepernick.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, "Jay Gruden said the injury-ravaged Washington Redskins 'talked about and discussed' signing Colin Kaepernick this past week, but no one from the team reached out to the free agent quarterback, a source tells ESPN."

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Simms in 60: Texans Have Best Chance to Take Down Pats

    Video Play Button
    NFL logo
    NFL

    Simms in 60: Texans Have Best Chance to Take Down Pats

    B/R Video
    via Bleacher Report

    Lefkoe's Gambling Locks for Week 14 🔒

    Video Play Button
    NFL logo
    NFL

    Lefkoe's Gambling Locks for Week 14 🔒

    Samantha Prevot
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Unlikely Smith Is Ready by Week 1

    Washington Redskins logo
    Washington Redskins

    Report: Unlikely Smith Is Ready by Week 1

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Video of Oct. 12 Domestic Call Involving Foster Released

    Washington Redskins logo
    Washington Redskins

    Video of Oct. 12 Domestic Call Involving Foster Released

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report