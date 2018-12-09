Brett Favre Says Doug Pederson Best Candidate for Packers HC Job

Rogelio V. Solis/Associated Press

Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre shot down any notion that he might be the next head coach of the Green Bay Packers during a recent interview with TMZ Sports.

He did, however, make a few suggestions for who should be Mike McCarthy's successor, including Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson.

"I don't know if they could get him from Philly or if he would even consider that," Favre said of Pederson. "But [he's] another young guy who is very creative and has proved that he can win the big one."

