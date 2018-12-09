Brett Favre Says Doug Pederson Best Candidate for Packers HC Job

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistDecember 9, 2018

NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre speaks with reporters about his support for Willowood Developmental Center, a facility that provides training and assistance for special needs students, Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018 in Jackson, Miss. Favre, whose mother has a degree in special education, said he is a few hours short of graduating from Southern Mississippi and is being encouraged by his mother to obtain his degree. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Rogelio V. Solis/Associated Press

Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre shot down any notion that he might be the next head coach of the Green Bay Packers during a recent interview with TMZ Sports.

He did, however, make a few suggestions for who should be Mike McCarthy's successor, including Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson.

"I don't know if they could get him from Philly or if he would even consider that," Favre said of Pederson. "But [he's] another young guy who is very creative and has proved that he can win the big one."

               

