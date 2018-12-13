Canelo Alvarez vs. Rocky Fielding: Fight Odds, Time, Date, Live Stream, TV Info

Richard Drew/Associated Press

After two epic wars with hard-hitting Gennady Golovkin, Saul "Canelo" Alvarez has proved he's one of the best boxers alive. Now, he's cashing in.

Alvarez is challenging England's Rocky Fielding for his WBA world super middleweight title on Saturday night at Madison Square Garden in New York City, just three months after beating Golovkin via majority decision (the two fought to a split draw in the first contest in September 2017).

It's the Mexican boxer's first fight as part of a staggering, 11-fight, $365 million deal with sports streaming website DAZN. It's the richest contract in sports history, beating out Giancarlo Stanton's $325 million deal with the New York Yankees, per ESPN.com's Dan Rafael.

DAZN is making a big bet on Alvarez's global appeal and aggressive, crowd-pleasing fighting style. He will be the main draw on the streaming service for several years. In order to keep people watching, Alvarez will have to keep winning.

Fielding represents the initial challenge for Alvarez, who is moving up to super middleweight for the first time. Few are giving Fielding a chance, but it's the Englishman's belt to lose on Saturday night.

Here's what you need to know to watch the bout.

Canelo vs. Fielding Fight Info

When: Saturday, Dec. 15 at 6 p.m. ET (8 p.m. ET for main card)

Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City

TV Info: Sky Sports Main Event (UK)

Live Stream: DAZN (subscription required)

Odds: Alvarez -1600 (bet $1,600 to win $100), Fielding +900 (bet $100 to win $900)

Note: Odds are courtesy of OddsShark.com and updated as of Thursday, Dec. 13 at 7 a.m. ET.

Isaac Brekken/Associated Press

The situation seems dire for Fielding going into the biggest fight of his life against one of the top pound-for-pound fighters in the sport. However, the 31-year-old does have some advantages.

Fielding is five inches taller than Alvarez (6'1" to 5'8") and has a much longer reach (75" to 70.5"), per SI.com's Khadrice Rollins. He's the natural fit at super middleweight, whereas Alvarez is in new territory.

The 28-year-old Mexican said this might take away some of his natural advantages, per Yahoo Sports' Kevin Iole:

"It will be an interesting fight. I'm entering the comfort zone of the champion. He's used to fighting bigger people. He's used to taking bigger punches. It's no secret that I'm a better fighter. I also have more experience. But moving up in weight levels the playing field. It's a risk and a challenge. I like challenges so that's why I'm doing this."

It's also a quick turnaround for Alvarez, fighting again just three months after going 12 furious rounds with a legendary puncher. Fielding last fought five months ago, beating Germany's Tyron Zeuge by fifth-round technical knockout to win the WBA title.

Unfortunately, that's about all Fielding appears to have going for him. Alvarez combines power and great handspeed with excellent technical ability. His counter-punching skills are perhaps the best in the sport.

It will be a victory in itself for Fielding if he gets in the pocket with Alvarez more than a couple of times and lands without taking some punishment in return.

Moving up a weight class can spell trouble for fighters, as the higher you go, the harder the hits. But Fielding isn't much of a slugger, with just 15 stoppages in 28 career fights. Even if he were a big puncher, it's doubtful he could faze Alvarez, who survived Golovkin and his titanium fists on two occasions.

Fielding will also be out of his depth from an experience and technical standpoint. His one loss on his record came against Callum Smith in 2015, perhaps his most notable opponent to date.

Alvarez has fought the likes of Triple G, Floyd Mayweather Jr., Miguel Cotto, Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. and Amir Khan, among others. It's highly, highly unlikely Fielding will present Alvarez anything he hasn't already dealt with handily in the past.

Assuming Alvarez takes care of business on Saturday, what else lies ahead for the mega-rich boxer? A fight with Daniel Jacobs back at middleweight is a possibility.

"I'll be there front and center on Saturday night—it's no secret that my focus is on Canelo," said Jacobs, per Bad Left Hook's Scott Christ. "There is no other fight in boxing I want right now more than him."

Jacobs would be a huge challenge for Alvarez and a big draw for boxing fans. As long as Alvarez wins on Saturday, Jacobs should be next on his list.