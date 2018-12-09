Humboldt Crash Survivor Ryan Straschnitzki Uninjured After Alberta Bus Accident

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Ryan Straschnitzki, who was among 13 survivors from the April bus crash involving the Humboldt Broncos hockey team, was involved in a vehicle accident this week.

Per the Canadian Press (h/t The Province), Ryan's mother, Michelle, said the bus carrying her son from physiotherapy was rear-ended by a truck.

Tom Straschnitzki, Ryan's father, told the Canadian Press his son was uninjured and "all good" after the accident.

She wrote on Facebook the accident occured at the off-ramp to enter Airdrie, Alberta, Canada, and it knocked him out of his wheelchair.

"More than that, it caused his severe PTSD to run to overtime," she wrote. "Transporting him back to April 6th. With this acute memory in his head, along with a million other thoughts, he called his Dad. Tom picked up on speaker phone."



The Broncos team bus was involved in a crash with a semi-truck en route to a Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League playoff game. A total of 16 people were killed as a result of the crash, while 13 others were injured.

Straschnitzki, 19, was paralyzed from the waist down. He was in talks with the Calgary Flames over the summer about a potential job opportunity.