EPL Results: Saturday's Week 16 Scores, Updated 2018 Premier League Table

EPL Results: Saturday's Week 16 Scores, Updated 2018 Premier League TableDecember 8, 2018
Liverpool are the new leaders of the Premier League after beating Bournemouth 4-0 at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday, while Manchester City lost 2-0 to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.
Mohamed Salah was the star man for the Reds, as he bagged a hat-trick in a comfortable victory for Jurgen Klopp's side.
However, it was a tough day for Pep Guardiola's men who suffered their first Premier League defeat of the season. Goals from N'Golo Kante and David Luiz gave the Blues all three points and saw City drop to second in the table.
Week 16 Scores
Bournemouth 0-4 Liverpool
Arsenal 1-0 Huddersfield Town
Burnley 1-0 Brighton & Hove Albion
Cardiff City 1-0 Southampton
Manchester United 4-1 Fulham
West Ham United 3-2 Crystal Palace
Chelsea 2-0 Manchester City
Leicester City 0-2 Tottenham Hotspur
Premier League Standings (Games, Points, Goal Difference)
1. Liverpool: 16, 42 (+22)
2. Manchester City: 16, 41 (+36)
3. Tottenham Hotspur: 16, 36 (+14)
4. Chelsea: 16, 34 (+20)
5. Arsenal: 16, 34 (+15)
6. Manchester United: 16, 26 (+2)
7. Everton: 15, 23 (+4)
8. Bournemouth: 16, 23 (-1)
9. Leicester City: 16, 22 (+1)
10. West Ham United: 16, 21 (-2)
11. Brighton & Hove Albion: 16, 21 (-3)
12. Watford: 15, 20 (-3)
13. Wolverhampton Wanderers: 15, 19 (-3)
14. Cardiff City: 16, 14 (-15)
15. Newcastle United: 15, 13 (-8)
16. Crystal Palace: 16, 12 (-10)
17. Burnley: 16, 12 (-17)
18. Huddersfield Town: 16, 10 (-17)
19. Southampton: 16, 9 (-17)
20. Fulham: 16, 9 (-24)
Visit the Premier League website to view standings in full.
Saturday Recap
Salah was deployed in a central role against Bournemouth and opened the scoring after 25 minutes, although he did appear to be offside for the first goal.
Goalkeeper Asmir Begovic could only parry Roberto Firmino's shot, and Salah reacted quickly to slot it home.
Goal's Neil Jones said he was offside:
Neil Jones @neiljonesgoal
He was offside, but that's 10 for the season now for Salah, eight in the league. Begovic suspect on the initial shot, but reward for Firmino trying his luck from distance. #LFC
There were no debates at all about Liverpool's second goal. The Egypt international finished clinically after managing to stay on his feet after a challenge by Steve Cook.
Cook then managed to turn Andy Robertson's cross past his own goalkeeper for Liverpool's third, before Salah tapped home the fourth after a brilliant run at the Bournemouth defence.
The Liverpool forward refused to accept the Man of the Match award after the win, instead giving it to team-mate James Milner:
Sky Sports Premier League @SkySportsPL
Hat-trick hero @MoSalah refuses to take his Man of the Match award and hands it over to @JamesMilner on his 500th Premier League appearance. 👏👏👏 📺 Watch the reaction to #AFCB 0-4 #LFC on Sky Sports Premier League or follow here: https://t.co/gCPPirCr0K https://t.co/l7kmzOeuVt
It was a convincing win for Liverpool which moved them top of the table, and Manchester City were unable to respond at Stamford Bridge.
Guardiola's side enjoyed the better of the first half, but both Leroy Sane and Raheem Sterling were guilty of missing chances for the visitors.
They were made to pay for their profligacy in front of goal. Eden Hazard found N'Golo Kante in the penalty area, and he blasted home the opening goal after 45 minutes.
Sky Sports Statto noted how it was Chelsea's first shot:
Sky Sports Statto @SkySportsStatto
N'Golo Kante scores with @ChelseaFC's only 1st half shot as @ManCity now trail for the first time in @premierleague since at Wolves in August. Man City have trailed for a Premier League low 12 minutes this season https://t.co/at5LdvDNND
The goal gave Chelsea confidence and they improved after half-time. David Luiz secured the three points on 78 minutes when he headed home Hazard's corner.
Opta noted Guardiola's record against Chelsea:
OptaJoe @OptaJoe
3 - Pep Guardiola has now lost three league games against Chelsea as a manager; more often than against any other opponent. Blue. #CHEMCI https://t.co/ibBgwMvD9y
It was a deserved win for Chelsea and a good response to their surprise defeat at Wolves. The results mean Liverpool remain the only undefeated team left in the top flight.
