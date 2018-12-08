Mikaela Shiffrin Wins World Cup Super-G: 'I Did Not Expect to Win Today'

Francis Bompard/Agence Zoom/Getty Images

American Alpine skiing sensation Mikaela Shiffrin defied her own expectations Saturday in winning a World Cup super-G event in St. Moritz, Switzerland.

Graham Dunbar of the Associated Press provided comments from Shiffrin, who has now won back-to-back super-G titles after her triumph Sunday in Lake Louise, Canada.

"I did not expect to win today," she said. "Something is working right now, and I'm enjoying it. Coming into this race I thought, 'Yeah, now I have no excuses.'"

The 23-year-old Colorado native is wrapping up a terrific 2018 that was highlighted by a gold medal in the giant slalom at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

Shiffrin will skip the next World Cup event in Italy and will return to action in slalom and giant slalom races in France starting Dec. 21, per Dunbar.

"Pick and choose which races seem to be appropriate," she said.

While she's trying to pace herself with the World Championships coming in February and the final World Cup races slated for March, her schedule figures to become hectic in the months ahead since she ranks inside the top five in all five Alpine disciplines.

Furthermore, Shiffrin is setting herself up to contend for gold in every event when the 2022 Winter Games take place in Beijing in just over three years.