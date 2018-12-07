Floyd Mayweather Says It Doesn't Matter If He Gets KO'd by Tenshin Nasukawa

Gianni Verschueren@ReverschPassFeatured ColumnistDecember 7, 2018

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 06: Floyd Mayweather Jr. (L) and Tenshin Nasukawa pose during a news conference at the Mayweather Boxing Club on December 6, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The two will meet in a three-round boxing exhibition at Saitama Prefecture Super Arena in Saitama, Japan on December 31, 2018. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Floyd Mayweather Jr. has emphasized his bout with Tenshin Nasukawa on New Year's Eve is strictly entertainment, and if the Japanese kickboxing star knocks him out it won't matter, as it won't show up on his undefeated record. 

The 41-year-old will fight Nasukawa in an exhibition at Rizin 14 at the Saitama Super Arena. As reported by TMZ, Mayweather told reporters the fight isn't a serious thing for him: "It's all about entertainment. 9 minutes of entertainment. ... If he gets knocked out. If I get knocked out. It don't go on my record. I'm still 50-0 at the end of the day. So, it really doesn't matter."

There was some confusion regarding the rules of the bout initially, but it has since been confirmed the two will fight under straight boxing rules, per MMAFighting.com's Marc Raimondi.

LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 01: Floyd Mayweather Jr. looks on ringside before the fight between Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury during the WBC Heavyweight Champioinship at Staples Center on December 1, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/G
Harry How/Getty Images

Mayweather last fought in August 2017, beating MMA star Conor McGregor by stoppage to take his perfect record to 50 wins. That moved him past Rocky Marciano and gave him sole possession of the best perfect record in the sport's history.

While he's officially retired, Money said earlier this year he would consider a rematch with Manny Pacquiao. As reported by TMZ Showtime Sports executive Stephen Espinoza believes he's serious about the rematch.

Nasukawa has a perfect kickboxing record and has also competed in MMA. The 20-year-old has no experience in boxing, but Mayweather explained why a bout in another sport was not an option:

The bout will not have any judges, so Nasukawa will likely need a knockout if he wishes to score a decisive win.

