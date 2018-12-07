Odell Beckham Jr. Reveals He Spends $300K to Maintain His Body During Offseason

Rich Schultz/Associated Press

New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. makes a lot of money, but he invests a sizable portion of it back into himself.

Beckham said on his weekly docu-series I Am More: OBJ (h/t ESPN.com's Jordan Raanan) that he put a big chunk of change toward maintaining his body during the offseason: "I take care of my body each and every day. I put, probably, over $300,000 in my body in the offseason. It's a lot to upkeep. I don't ever want to decline."

While it's a significant investment, OBJ has money to spend after signing a five-year, $90 million contract extension in August.

An ankle injury limited Beckham to four games last season, but he has bounced back in 2018 to the tune of 77 receptions for 1,052 yards and six touchdowns, as well as two passing touchdowns.

The 26-year-old is on pace for his fourth Pro Bowl in five NFL seasons.

Beckham has no designs on slowing down either.

Beckham mentioned that players such as New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady are still able to thrive late in their careers based on the way they take care of their bodies.

OBJ is following in his footsteps, and he believes it will pay dividends, saying, "I feel like next year I'll be even better."