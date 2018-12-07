Jets Rumors: Todd Bowles Expected to Be Fired, GM Maccagnan to Help Hire New HC

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

New York Jets coach Todd Bowles is expected to be fired at the conclusion of the 2018 season, with general manager Mike Maccagnan likely to help the team find a new head coach, according to Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News.

The 3-9 Jets are in the midst of an eight-year playoff drought.

Mehta noted that the relationship between Bowles and Maccagnan has deteriorated through the years. The two both arrived in the Big Apple in January 2015, and given the organization started its search for a head coach before ultimately hiring a general manager, Bowles was not a Maccagnan hire.

According to Mehta, while Bowles and Maccagnan have a professional relationship, it is not believed that either respects the other's vision or ability to identify talent. The team's lack of internal structure has also reportedly created issues in the past.

"Nothing is set in stone," per Mehta, but Maccagnan is expected to survive another disappointing season as the organization believes he can learn from his mistakes. Bowles, who is just 23-37 in four years in New York, is expected to be shown the door now that the franchise has lost faith in the coach.

Both were signed to extensions through the 2020 season in December 2017.

At this point, it appears as though one of them has to go. It is difficult for a franchise to build a successful plan when there is internal discord. Mehta wrote that the Jets believe Maccagnan can get the team headed in the right direction if given the opportunity to hire a coach who shares his philosophies.

Bowles may be the one to take the fall this time around for the Jets' lack of success on the field. If Maccagnan does keep his job, he will face no shortage of pressure now given he would have an input on the head coach.