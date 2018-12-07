Barcelona Reportedly Scouting Ecuadorian Winger Gonzalo Plata

Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

Barcelona have reportedly sent scouts to watch 18-year-old Gonzalo Plata play for Ecuador's Independiente del Valle.

According to Sport (h/t AS), the Catalan giants are yet to make a formal offer for the winger but are keeping tabs on him. The youngster's agent, Manuel Sierra, said a number of clubs are interested:

"They have asked me about Plata. Clubs want to know what the situation is with Independiente. Because of his qualities as a footballer, he could complete his training in Europe. There's nothing concrete. I would be excited for him to go to Barcelona."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

