NBA Rumors: 76ers to Workout Arron Afflalo, Brandon Rush and More

John Raoux/Associated Press

The Philadelphia 76ers are reportedly set to work out veteran guards Arron Afflalo, Brandon Rush and Sean Kilpatrick and G League wing Haywood Highsmith, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

For a Sixers team that has struggled with depth, which the absences of rookie Zhaire Smith (foot) and second-year guard Markelle Fultz (shoulder) have compounded, adding to the stable of reserve players would be logical.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.