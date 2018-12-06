NBA Rumors: 76ers to Workout Arron Afflalo, Brandon Rush and More

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistDecember 6, 2018

Orlando Magic's Arron Afflalo, left, is called for an offensive foul as he tries to push his way past Los Angeles Lakers' Jordan Clarkson during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018, in Orlando, Fla. Orlando won 127-105. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
John Raoux/Associated Press

The Philadelphia 76ers are reportedly set to work out veteran guards Arron AfflaloBrandon Rush and Sean Kilpatrick and G League wing Haywood Highsmith, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium. 

For a Sixers team that has struggled with depth, which the absences of rookie Zhaire Smith (foot) and second-year guard Markelle Fultz (shoulder) have compounded, adding to the stable of reserve players would be logical. 

                    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

