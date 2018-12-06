Dak Prescott on Kamu Grugier-Hill's Comment That Cowboys Are Chokers: 'Who?'

Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

The Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles are getting into a war of words leading into their crucial NFC East battle on Sunday.

According to David Moore of the Dallas Morning News, Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott responded "who?" when asked about Eagles linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill's comments on Wednesday.

Speaking with reporters, Grugier-Hill said that the Cowboys "always choke." He also noted that the Eagles would "go down there and make them choke.''

Prescott then added more commentary in his Thursday press conference with assembled media:

"You know, coach (Jason) Garrett has a great saying, and I don't know where he got it from, but winners worry about winning and losers worry about winners. We're focused on ourselves in this locker room about what we need to do to get better in each and every phase of this game to be ready for this week. We're not worried about he say, she say."

The deck is stacked against the Eagles on the road Sunday when they face a 7-5 Cowboys team that has won four straight and just beat the 10-2 New Orleans Saints, 13-10 last Thursday. NFC East-leading Dallas is 5-1 at home and took down Philadelphia, 27-20 on the road to start that win streak.

Grugier-Hill's comments may be adding unnecessary pressure and bulletin-board material, especially with the Eagles desperate for a win to help keep their division and playoff hopes alive. Philadelphia has also struggled on the road this year, winning just one of five games in an opponent's home stadium.

For his part, Prescott is playing with house money right now, so he's in a good position to fire back.

Left for dead earlier this season, the Cowboys offense has sprung to life with the addition of wideout Amari Cooper and the emergence of running back Ezekiel Elliott as a consistent pass-catching threat. Prescott certainly deserves credit for finding those two as he's completed 74.0 percent of his passes for four scores in addition to three rushing touchdowns since the last Eagles game.

Dallas and Philadelphia kick off at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, with FOX televising the contest.