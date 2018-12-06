LaVar Ball Says LeMelo's Spire Team Is 'Most Exciting, Entertaining' Squad in HS

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistDecember 6, 2018

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 07: LaVar Ball attends a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and and the Minnesota Timberwolves at Staples Center on November 07, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)
Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

With LaMelo Ball back on the court and putting on a show for SPIRE Academy, LaVar Ball is back in business.

LaMelo put together quite the highlight reel in a 91-79 win over Life Christian Academy on Wednesday, and after, LaVar couldn't help but to once again think about the possibility of his three sons playing together in the pros: 

But that's not all LaVar had to say. He went as boldly as to call his youngest son's team the best show in all of high school basketball.

"SPIRE is the most exciting, entertaining high school basketball team in the world!" LaVar said, h/t TMZ Sports. "They can't be beat by nobody!"

He even called out powerhouse Oak Hill Academy, per SLAM:

Classic LaVar.

