LaVar Ball Says LeMelo's Spire Team Is 'Most Exciting, Entertaining' Squad in HS

With LaMelo Ball back on the court and putting on a show for SPIRE Academy, LaVar Ball is back in business.

LaMelo put together quite the highlight reel in a 91-79 win over Life Christian Academy on Wednesday, and after, LaVar couldn't help but to once again think about the possibility of his three sons playing together in the pros:

But that's not all LaVar had to say. He went as boldly as to call his youngest son's team the best show in all of high school basketball.

"SPIRE is the most exciting, entertaining high school basketball team in the world!" LaVar said, h/t TMZ Sports. "They can't be beat by nobody!"

He even called out powerhouse Oak Hill Academy, per SLAM:

Classic LaVar.