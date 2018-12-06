Dana White: Rachael Ostovich OK with Fighting on Card with Greg Hardy

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistDecember 6, 2018

LAS VEGAS, NV - JULY 06: Rachael Ostovich reacts after her submission loss to Montana De La Rosa in their women's flyweight bout during The Ultimate Fighter Finale event inside The Pearl concert theater at Palms Casino Resort on July 6, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

UFC president Dana White told Aaron Bronsteter of TSN that Rachael Ostovich has signed off on fighting on the same card as former NFL player and current MMA fighter Greg Hardy. 

Ostovich accused her husband, Arnold Berdon, of assaulting her in November. He's since been arrested and charged with "suspicion of second degree attempted murder," per TMZ Sports. Hardy, meanwhile, was arrested for domestic violence in 2014 and was found guilty at a bench trial, though charges were later dropped after his accuser stopped cooperating with prosecutors after settling with Hardy. 

That context raised eyebrows when it was announced that Ostovich and Hardy would be on the same card, with Bronsteter noting that some have described the decision as "tone deaf."

           

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Related

    We Found UFC’s Biggest Badass

    MMA logo
    MMA

    We Found UFC’s Biggest Badass

    Chad Dundas
    via Bleacher Report

    Nelson's Decline from Next Big Thing to UFC Afterthought

    MMA logo
    MMA

    Nelson's Decline from Next Big Thing to UFC Afterthought

    Nathan McCarter
    via Bleacher Report

    Cejudo vs. Dillashaw Moved from UFC 233

    MMA logo
    MMA

    Cejudo vs. Dillashaw Moved from UFC 233

    John Morgan
    via MMAjunkie

    Usman Says He's Been Offered Colby Covington Fight

    MMA logo
    MMA

    Usman Says He's Been Offered Colby Covington Fight

    Matt Erickson
    via MMAjunkie