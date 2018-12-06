Dana White: Rachael Ostovich OK with Fighting on Card with Greg Hardy

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

UFC president Dana White told Aaron Bronsteter of TSN that Rachael Ostovich has signed off on fighting on the same card as former NFL player and current MMA fighter Greg Hardy.

Ostovich accused her husband, Arnold Berdon, of assaulting her in November. He's since been arrested and charged with "suspicion of second degree attempted murder," per TMZ Sports. Hardy, meanwhile, was arrested for domestic violence in 2014 and was found guilty at a bench trial, though charges were later dropped after his accuser stopped cooperating with prosecutors after settling with Hardy.

That context raised eyebrows when it was announced that Ostovich and Hardy would be on the same card, with Bronsteter noting that some have described the decision as "tone deaf."

