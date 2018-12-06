Packers Gave Mike McCarthy Standing Ovation in Last Team Meeting

Abbie Parr/Getty Images

Mike McCarthy's tenure with the Green Bay Packers may not have ended the way he would have liked, but he was at least given a proper send-off by the players.

Green Bay receiver Randall Cobb revealed, per The Athletic's Josh Tolentino, that the team gave McCarthy a standing ovation when he met with the players one final time at Lambeau Field on Wednesday.

McCarthy was fired after the Packers' 20-17 home loss to the previously 2-9 Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, a loss that dropped Green Bay to 4-7-1 on the season. That ended the 55-year-old coach's 13-year run with the organization.

Since being hired in 2006, McCarthy compiled a 125-77-2 record during the regular season while going 10-8 during the postseason as well. He led the Packers to the playoffs nine times, including eight consecutive seasons from 2009-16. Not only that, but he helped Green Bay win Super Bowl XLV in 2011 and go 15-1 the following season.

Even though this season has been a major disappointment in Green Bay, McCarthy did more than enough to earn a heartwarming farewell.