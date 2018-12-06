Packers Gave Mike McCarthy Standing Ovation in Last Team Meeting

Packers Gave Mike McCarthy Standing Ovation in Last Team MeetingDecember 6, 2018
Mike McCarthy's tenure with the Green Bay Packers may not have ended the way he would have liked, but he was at least given a proper send-off by the players.
Green Bay receiver Randall Cobb revealed, per The Athletic's Josh Tolentino, that the team gave McCarthy a standing ovation when he met with the players one final time at Lambeau Field on Wednesday.
McCarthy was fired after the Packers' 20-17 home loss to the previously 2-9 Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, a loss that dropped Green Bay to 4-7-1 on the season. That ended the 55-year-old coach's 13-year run with the organization.
Since being hired in 2006, McCarthy compiled a 125-77-2 record during the regular season while going 10-8 during the postseason as well. He led the Packers to the playoffs nine times, including eight consecutive seasons from 2009-16. Not only that, but he helped Green Bay win Super Bowl XLV in 2011 and go 15-1 the following season.
Even though this season has been a major disappointment in Green Bay, McCarthy did more than enough to earn a heartwarming farewell.
Oddsmakers List Kaepernick as Favorite to Sign with XFL