Packers Gave Mike McCarthy Standing Ovation in Last Team Meeting

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistDecember 6, 2018

SEATTLE, WA - NOVEMBER 15: Head Coach Mike McCarthy of the Green Bay Packers and Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers have a conversation prior to taking on the Seattle Seahawks during their game at CenturyLink Field on November 15, 2018 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)
Abbie Parr/Getty Images

Mike McCarthy's tenure with the Green Bay Packers may not have ended the way he would have liked, but he was at least given a proper send-off by the players. 

Green Bay receiver Randall Cobb revealed, per The Athletic's Josh Tolentino, that the team gave McCarthy a standing ovation when he met with the players one final time at Lambeau Field on Wednesday.

McCarthy was fired after the Packers' 20-17 home loss to the previously 2-9 Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, a loss that dropped Green Bay to 4-7-1 on the season. That ended the 55-year-old coach's 13-year run with the organization.

Since being hired in 2006, McCarthy compiled a 125-77-2 record during the regular season while going 10-8 during the postseason as well. He led the Packers to the playoffs nine times, including eight consecutive seasons from 2009-16. Not only that, but he helped Green Bay win Super Bowl XLV in 2011 and go 15-1 the following season.

Even though this season has been a major disappointment in Green Bay, McCarthy did more than enough to earn a heartwarming farewell.

