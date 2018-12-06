Chelsea vs. Manchester City: Odds, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info

BEN STANSALL/Getty Images

It took until January of last season before Manchester City were beaten in the Premier League.

Pep Guardiola's Sky Blues are looking similarly indomitable this term, but they face one of their biggest tests so far on Saturday when they visit Stamford Bridge to take on Chelsea.

The Blues are fresh from a shock defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers in midweek, but they have the quality to cause more problems for City than most of the other sides they have played this term.

Here are full details for what should be a thrilling contest:

Date: Saturday, December 8

Time: 5:30 p.m. GMT, 12:30 p.m. ET

TV Info: BT Sport 1 (UK), NBC (U.S.)

Live Stream: BT Sport app, NBC Sports Live

Match Odds (via OddsShark): Chelsea 3-1, Man City 10-11, Draw 13-5

It is a credit to how good Liverpool have been so far this season that City do not already have a comfortable lead at the top of the table, having dropped just four points:

The gap to the Reds is currently only two points. With the same tally at the same stage last season, City would have been six points clear at the top of the table, seven the season before and a whopping 11 in 2015-16.

So it will not only be Chelsea fans eager to see the hosts prevail on Saturday, as Liverpool could be top by the time the match kicks off, as they play Bournemouth earlier on Saturday.

The Blues are not enjoying their best spell of form at the moment and lost a 1-0 lead on Wednesday as they were beaten 2-1 by Wolves.

Malcolm Couzens/Getty Images

It means Maurizio Sarri's side have won just two of their last five in all competitions, while City have won 10 of their last 11.

There is a reason City are favourites even away at Stamford Bridge. Their squad is simply more talented than any other in the league, and Guardiola has them all playing at a high level.

The Spaniard made six changes when City travelled to Watford on Tuesday, and they still came away comfortable 2-1 winners, Riyad Mahrez particularly impressing with a goal and an assist:

Meanwhile, Sarri has struggled to get a tune out of some of his best players of late, most notably Eden Hazard.

The Belgian made a blistering start to the 2018-19 campaign, as he notched up seven league goals by October 7. He has not scored since, a barren spell stretching across 11 matches for club and country.

If Chelsea beat City, they can open up the title race and put themselves back in contention.

Sarri will need a complete performance from his players, though, and Hazard needs to rediscover his scoring boots.