Chelsea vs. Manchester City: Odds, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info

Rory Marsden@@roomarsdenFeatured ColumnistDecember 6, 2018

Manchester City's Spanish manager Pep Guardiola shouts instructions to his players from the touchline during the English Premier League football match between Watford and Manchester City at Vicarage Road Stadium in Watford, north of London on December 4, 2018. (Photo by Ben STANSALL / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. / (Photo credit should read BEN STANSALL/AFP/Getty Images)
BEN STANSALL/Getty Images

It took until January of last season before Manchester City were beaten in the Premier League.

Pep Guardiola's Sky Blues are looking similarly indomitable this term, but they face one of their biggest tests so far on Saturday when they visit Stamford Bridge to take on Chelsea.

The Blues are fresh from a shock defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers in midweek, but they have the quality to cause more problems for City than most of the other sides they have played this term.

Here are full details for what should be a thrilling contest:

                  

Date: Saturday, December 8

Time: 5:30 p.m. GMT, 12:30 p.m. ET

TV Info: BT Sport 1 (UK), NBC (U.S.)

Live Stream: BT Sport app, NBC Sports Live

Match Odds (via OddsShark): Chelsea 3-1, Man City 10-11, Draw 13-5

               

It is a credit to how good Liverpool have been so far this season that City do not already have a comfortable lead at the top of the table, having dropped just four points:

The gap to the Reds is currently only two points. With the same tally at the same stage last season, City would have been six points clear at the top of the table, seven the season before and a whopping 11 in 2015-16.

So it will not only be Chelsea fans eager to see the hosts prevail on Saturday, as Liverpool could be top by the time the match kicks off, as they play Bournemouth earlier on Saturday.

The Blues are not enjoying their best spell of form at the moment and lost a 1-0 lead on Wednesday as they were beaten 2-1 by Wolves.

WOLVERHAMPTON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 05: Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri looks on during the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Chelsea FC at Molineux on December 05, 2018 in Wolverhampton, United Kingdom. (Photo by Malcolm Couzens/Getty
Malcolm Couzens/Getty Images

It means Maurizio Sarri's side have won just two of their last five in all competitions, while City have won 10 of their last 11.

There is a reason City are favourites even away at Stamford Bridge. Their squad is simply more talented than any other in the league, and Guardiola has them all playing at a high level.

The Spaniard made six changes when City travelled to Watford on Tuesday, and they still came away comfortable 2-1 winners, Riyad Mahrez particularly impressing with a goal and an assist:

Meanwhile, Sarri has struggled to get a tune out of some of his best players of late, most notably Eden Hazard.

The Belgian made a blistering start to the 2018-19 campaign, as he notched up seven league goals by October 7. He has not scored since, a barren spell stretching across 11 matches for club and country.

If Chelsea beat City, they can open up the title race and put themselves back in contention.

Sarri will need a complete performance from his players, though, and Hazard needs to rediscover his scoring boots.

Related

    Mourinho: There Are Things I Can't Get from My Players

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Mourinho: There Are Things I Can't Get from My Players

    Christopher Simpson
    via Bleacher Report

    Klopp Had More Problems on the Pitch at Burnley

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Klopp Had More Problems on the Pitch at Burnley

    via mirror

    Sarri 'Really Worried' After Chelsea Loss

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Sarri 'Really Worried' After Chelsea Loss

    ESPN.com
    via ESPN.com

    Pele Goes in on 'One Skill' Messi 😳

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Pele Goes in on 'One Skill' Messi 😳

    via mirror