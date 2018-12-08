NFL Week 14 Betting Guide: Odds, Props and Picks

2 of 9

Mike Roemer/Associated Press

Colts at Texans (-4.5)

This is a tricky line for a tricky game. And we really don't know which Colts team will show up.

Will we see the Indy offense that averaged 33.1 points per game between Week 4 and Week 12, or the one that was shut out by the Jaguars in Week 13? The former sample is much larger than the latter, which might be an anomaly, but the Houston defense has been even better than Jacksonville's.

It's also fair to wonder if the Texans are due for a dud. Their current nine-game winning streak started in Indianapolis, when Colts head coach Frank Reich handed them an overtime victory on a silver platter with a controversial fourth-down gamble on Indy's side of the field, and they've since cut it close against less-than-awesome opponents on several occasions.

That 37-34 game was bananas, and there's no telling how this one will play out. With the spread sort of lingering in no man's land, you'd probably be better off sitting this one out.

Falcons at Packers (-5)

Let's not pretend we know how the Packers will react to Mike McCarthy's firing, or last week's shocking upset loss to the Cardinals.

Aaron Rodgers hasn't lost home games in back-to-back weeks since 2008, but the Packers have rarely been out of contention this early with a healthy Rodgers at quarterback, and we've never seen Rodgers start an NFL game without McCarthy on the sideline.

The Falcons are a mess, but so were the Cardinals. And that Atlanta offense still has the ability to score 35 points out of nowhere, making another no man's land-type spread unworthy of your disposal income this week.

Patriots (-7.5) at Dolphins

The Dolphins have beaten New England straight-up in four of their last five meetings in South Florida, and they clearly outplayed the Pats without quarterback Ryan Tannehill at this site last December. But is that enough to trust a Miami team that had just 175 yards of total offense at home against the Bills in Week 13?

An argument could be made that the Patriots—who are clearly gaining steam—are due to crush the Dolphins in their house. But New England hasn't been winning in convincing fashion—it hasn't hammered a team wire-to-wire since October—and the hook on that 7.5-point spread is terrifying.

I'd be all over the Dolphins if they were getting double-digit points, and I'd consider the Patriots at closer to a field goal. But as is, this feels like a potential trap no matter which way you bet.

Broncos (-3.5) at 49ers

Without both Emmanuel Sanders and Chris Harris Jr., betting on the Broncos to clear a spread beyond a field goal on the road for a second consecutive week seems awfully dangerous. But on the other hand, the depleted 49ers looked like toast on an ugly two-game road trip through Tampa and Seattle.

Will San Francisco bounce back at home, where it smashed the Raiders and hung with the Giants last month? If so, a straight-up upset could be in the cards considering that its potentially exhausted opponent is coming off a week in which it suffered multiple major injuries.

But there's just too much mystery surrounding this game to roll the dice either way on another frustrating line.